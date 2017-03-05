Fayose, Ekiti elders complain as FG redeploys police commissioner, SSS director

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State has complained about the deployment of a new Commissioner of Police and Director of State Security Services to the state, alleging that the change was a plot to thwart the next year’s governorship election.

Also, the Ekiti Unity Agenda, a group of political elders, also joined the governor in condemning the changes, alleging that it portends a sinister motive on the part of the Federal Government.

In a statement by Idowu Adelusi, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fayose condemned the removal of the two security heads in the state without his knowledge describing the action as undermining his office as governor.

Mr. Fayose said as the chief security officer of the state, he was supposed to be contacted if anything like that would take place.

He said he was never opposed to the two security agencies performing their legitimate functions, yet in removing and re-posting of officers, respect should have been accorded constituted authority.

“A Governor was elected and not appointed. But if those already posted from Buhari’s state have come to do some Fayose hatchet job in the state, they should have a rethink,” he said.

“Ekiti is very peaceful, nobody should come and destabilise this state. These are issues and steps taking ahead of 2018 governorship election. The federal government should not do anything funny.”

In their statement, the Ekiti Unity Agenda said the new police commissioner and SSS director were from the same state.

“We view the redeployment of former Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Abdullah Chaffe, an indigene of Katsina State with concern,” the statement quoted the Ekiti Unity Agenda as saying..

“We also note with consternation the redeployment of the Director of Department of State Service (DSS) Mr Abdulfata Mohammed, another indigene from Katsina State.

“Ekiti Elders Unity Agenda believes the posting of the two men from President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state cannot be a mere coincidence considering the role of Governor Ayodele Fayose as leading voice of the opposition in the country.

“We have every sense of belief to suspect that their postings are to actualise some sinister agenda and to gag officials of the state government and probably heat up the polity to prepare ground for an emergency rule.

“Why is Ekiti the only target of reposting of security chiefs? Is it only Katsina indigenes that are in the police and DSS? The Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, had barely spent three months in the state, so why the rush in redeploying him when the state is enjoying peace and crime-free?”

They warned that should there be any crisis in the state, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of the SSS, Lawal Daura, should be held responsible.

“We see this as the beginning of a new plan to destabilise the state and indiscriminate arrest of members of the opposition and have decided to come out to speak on behalf of other true sons and daughters of Ekiti,” the statement noted.

Reacting to the allegation, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Mishood, ‎told Premium Times that the allegation was “wrong, malicious and a distraction.”

He said the police is non-political and the posting of commissioners of police had nothing to do with politics.

“To the IG, positing of commissioners of police is a routine exercise,” Mr. Moshood said.

“The election is still far away and the posting of a police commissioner now would have nothing to do with an election.”

He also said although the police would not want to join issues with the governor, there was a need to point out that when commissioners of police are moved, it offers them the opportunity to operate in areas of their competences and better performance.