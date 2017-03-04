Month-long blackout looms in Lagos as electricity company plans maintenance

Related News

The management of Ikeja Electric on Friday said that there would be a one-month interruption in power supply to some areas within its network.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the company said the interruption is to enable it attend to maintenance work.

According to Felix Ofulue, the company’s spokesperson, the interruption would take place from March 6 to April 4.

Mr. Ofulue, who made this known in Lagos, said the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carry out routine work on the Ikeja West Transmission Station.

He noted that areas like Ojodu, Magodo, Alausa, Oke-Afa, Bolorunpelu, Egbe, Igando, Shasha, Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Egbeda and Abesan would experience power outage during the period.

Commenting further, Mr. Ofulue said other areas to be affected include Ayetoro, Abule-Taylor, Ogba, Ifako, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Ogudu, Isheri-Olowora, Berger, Anthony and Otta.

He appealed to consumers to bear with the company, adding that the maintenance work will enhance improved power supply.

“We are appealing to consumers to bear with the company during the maintenance work.

“The maintenance will enhance improved service delivery,” it said.