Month-long blackout looms in Lagos as electricity company plans maintenance

Power Lines [Photo: energymixreport.com]
The management of Ikeja Electric on Friday said that there would be a one-month interruption in power supply to some areas within its network.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the company said the interruption is to enable it attend to maintenance work.

According to Felix Ofulue, the company’s spokesperson, the interruption would take place from March 6 to April 4.

Mr. Ofulue, who made this known in Lagos, said the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carry out routine work on the Ikeja West Transmission Station.

He noted that areas like Ojodu, Magodo, Alausa, Oke-Afa, Bolorunpelu, Egbe, Igando, Shasha, Ipaja, Alimosho, Agege, Egbeda and Abesan would experience power outage during the period.

Commenting further, Mr. Ofulue said other areas to be affected include Ayetoro, Abule-Taylor, Ogba, Ifako, Shomolu, Gbagada, Oworonshoki, Ogudu, Isheri-Olowora, Berger, Anthony and Otta.

He appealed to consumers to bear with the company, adding that the maintenance work will enhance improved power supply.

“We are appealing to consumers to bear with the company during the maintenance work.

“The maintenance will enhance improved service delivery,” it said.

  • sammyctu ode

    No responsible critical service provider will throw their customers into a month long darkness like Ikea disco is saying. Other electricity companies do regular maintenance all over the world and they don’t shut off their operations for that long. It shows that the people managing these discos are minions and inexperienced in managing a critical infrastructure like this. The minister of power must stop this kind of nonsense. By shutting their customers off they loose billions yet they will be the first to be winning like babies that they don’t have money to operate. To me from top to bottom they are just a bunch of OND Engineers without the resiquite experience to manage a disco.