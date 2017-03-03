Obasanjo, Gbenga Daniel reconcile

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has resolved his differences with a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel.

The reconciliation occurred when Mr. Daniel visited Mr. Obasanjo at the latter’s Hilltop home in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday night.

The former governor visited to rejoice with the former president on his 80th birthday.

Both men had been having political differences for over 10 years, allegedly caused by sycophants.

The former president allegedly severed relationship with Mr. Daniel for being rude to him.

During the visit, which lasted for about three hours, both men engaged in rib-cracking jokes signifying an end to their frosty relationship.

Mr. Obasanjo, who also assigned role to Mr. Daniel on his birthday celebration, said he bore no grudges against the former governor.

He noted that if he had any grudges against the former governor he would not have allowed him in his house.

“If I still hold any grudges against you, I won’t have allow you to come into my house. But all those are past things, and am convinced that you have learnt your lessons,” Mr. Obasanjo told Daniel.

On his part, Mr. Daniel expressed appreciation to Obasanjo for having a change of heart.

He said he didn’t meant any harm against the former president and that he has always held him in very high esteem as the father of the nation and father of all.

The former governor said he was comfortable to have return into fatherly arm of Mr. Obasanjo, with assurance that he remained his son at all times.