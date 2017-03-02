‎Akeredolu’s wife pledges to help end female genital mutilation in Ondo

Related News

The wife of the Ondo State governor, Betty Akeredolu, has promised to continue the fight against female genital mutilation in order to completely eradicate the practice.

She made the commitment during the 2017 International Women’s Day celebration held on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Mrs. Akeredolu said she would continue the women related programmes initiated by her predecessor, Olukemi Mimiko.

She vowed to ensure that the traditional practices, which undermines the rights of women, particularly the female genital mutilation, would be completely eradicated.

“We are going to fight against it and I am going to lead it,” she said. “It will be stamped out of this state.”

She said the theme of this year’s celebration, which is, “Be Bold for Change,” would produce courageous women who would be proactive in ensuring gender equality.

She noted that the campaign would also help attain 35 per cent Affirmative Action before 2030, adding that the goals were achievable through the girl child education.

“Before, women were housewives, but now are gradually graduating to captains of industries, top decision makers in all

facets of life; and we are marching on,” she said.

“Housewife is not synonymous with motherhood. You can be a mother and house wife, and still be at the top of your careers.

“It is no longer man’s world, it is man and woman’s world.”