Kidnapping: Lagos beefs up security in Epe

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday assured farmers in the state, especially in the Epe axis, of adequate measures to protect them against incessant kidnappings, just as it vowed to pursue vigorously and sustain the renewed enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada plying restricted routes.

Rising from the monthly Security Council Meeting chaired by the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the state government assured residents and investors of commitment to their security and well-being, adding that no stone would be left unturned towards protecting the people.

Kidnappings had become a recurrent incident recently in Lagos, with at least a dozen people abducted in the last four months.

Last week, two dredgers were abducted in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The abduction came about three months after the kidnap of four school children and their teacher at Government Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

After the Security Council meeting on Tuesday, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who briefed journalists said the Council reviewed the security situation in the state in the last one month and resolved to redouble efforts where necessary.

“And the conclusion we reached is that it has been relatively calm here and where we need to do more of interventions with the view to doubling our efforts. We have identified those areas and the commitment from the Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, remains unwavering and that every efforts that would secure Lagos and make business and commercial activities to be carried out without let or hindrance will be done.

“The Council also reviewed the operation on the total enforcement of Okada ban and it was agreed that the renewed efforts toward enforcing the law with regards to the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state will be sustained in view of the threat to security that we have witnessed in the past.

“There is a renewed commitment; we will sustain it and ensure that the State Traffic Law is effectively enforced,” Mr. Owoseni said.

On kidnapping of farmers in Epe axis, the police boss said though it was impossible to completely eradicate crime, the state government was working round the clock to ensure the safety of the farmers.

He revealed that the governor recently led top security operatives and government officials to the axis to ascertain the state of affairs and personally assured the farmers of the commitment of the state government to ensure they carry out their farming activities without let or hindrance.

“Yes, I can tell you that so many commitments have been made. His Excellency the Governor about two weeks ago led Security Council members to Epe where so many commitments were made and some of the measures and strategies being put in place to check this menace.

“I want to assure the people within that axis that the commitment of the state government to their security is unwavering and we can assure them that they will be able to do what they are doing to earn their livelihood without fears of molestation or threat of being attacked.

“We have so many plans and I think that we are not supposed to reveal much about our strategies for now because it is a cat and mouse thing but most importantly is the commitment of everyone to the fight against crime. On the part of the state government, I can assure the people that the commitment is unwavering,” Mr. Owoseni said.

The police commissioner, who addressed the briefing alongside heads of security formations in the state, however urged the people to continue to support and partner with security agencies.