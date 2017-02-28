Unpaid salaries: Akeredolu begs striking Ondo health workers

Related News

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday begged health workers who have been on an indefinite strike to return to work, as his government makes efforts to begin the payment of workers’ salaries.

He also set up a special committee, headed by the Accountant General of the state, Akindolire Laolu, to look into ways of liquidating the accumulated salaries of workers.

“I’m appealing to the doctors and health workers in the state who are currently on strike to please resume work,” he pleaded.

“Let them come back and we can now sit and have a discussion on the table through negotiations.”

Speaking to civil servants on Monday while resuming office, Mr. Akeredolu noted that the workers deserved their monthly wages.

He also promised that workers’ welfare would be a priority under his administration.

“I am aware of the agonies you (civil servants) are going through without being paid your salaries,” he said.

He, however, assured that he would ensure that civil servants got their salaries and arrears as and when due.

Mr. Akeredolu urged the striking health workers to return to work for the sake of patients at the government hospitals.