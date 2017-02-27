Death toll rises to 10 in Ondo cult clash

Related News

The Ondo State Police Command on Monday said the number of deaths recorded in an inter-cult rivalry in Ondo town is now 10.

It also said it had arrested about 15 persons in connection with the bloody skirmish that erupted on Friday in the town.

The Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said besides the arrest, further investigations were ongoing to unravel the remote causes of the clash and all those involved.

Sources said trouble began when two rival groups supporting the All Progressives Congress, APC, fought over an attempt by former members of the party who decamped to the Alliance for Democracy, AD, to return.

The fight was said to have started at the APC secretariat at Yaba Street, in Ondo Town and later spread to other parts of the city.

It was gathered that one of the victims of the clash whose lifeless body was found by the roadside, wore an APC attire which was used for the inauguration ceremony of the new governor on Friday.

But Mr. Joseph insisted that preliminary findings showed that the clash was between rival cult groups in the city.

He clarified that the bloodshed had nothing to do with the reception organised for the immediate former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, in Ondo town.

“It was a clear cult clash,” Mr. Joseph stated. “The deceased were members of cult groups. We have begun investigation on the incident.”

The APC has also condemned the clash and absolved itself of any role in it.

“APC condemns these killings in its entirety and warns mischief-makers to desist from involving the party in the crisis,” a spokesperson said.