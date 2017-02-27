APC condemns Ondo killings

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State on Monday condemned the reported killing of five persons in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, during a leadership tussle among rival cult groups.

Five persons were reportedly killed on Friday at various locations in the area by suspected cult members.

APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya, in Akure also distanced members of the party from the alleged killings.

“According to the Police, a preliminary investigation showed that the deceased were members of the popular cult group in Ondo town known as “Aiye.”

“APC condemns these killings in its entirety and warns mischief-makers to desist from involving the party in the crisis.

“It is barbaric, evil and inhuman to kill fellow human beings under any guise.

“The Police and other security agencies are in control of the situation and we hope the perpetrators and sponsors of this dastardly act will soon be arrested to face the wrath of the law,” Mr. Adesanya said.

He appealed to residents of the town to be calm and to go about their normal and lawful duties.

(NAN)