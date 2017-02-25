Gov. Amosun rescues accident victims

Related News

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday joined other witnesses in rescuing victims of a car accident along Akure-Ondo Highway.

Mr. Amosun was returning from the inauguration ceremony of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Akure, on Saturday, when he met victims of the crash.

The governor stopped at the scene of the accident and led efforts to rescue the victims.

The accident involved a Volkswagen car with registration number, Ondo BDR-223XA, painted in the taxi colour of Ondo State and a MAN Diesel truck, which apparently ran the taxi off the road.

Mr. Amosun directed his security team to rush three female victims of the accident who sustained head injuries to the General Hospital in Ondo town.

The victims were later transferred to a private hospital after they were rejected at the government hospital where workers have been strike.