Gov. Amosun rescues accident victims

Gov Amosun helping a victim of the accident.
Gov Amosun helping a victim of the accident.

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday joined other witnesses in rescuing victims of a car accident along Akure-Ondo Highway.

Mr. Amosun was returning from the inauguration ceremony of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Akure, on Saturday, when he met victims of the crash.

The governor stopped at the scene of the accident and led efforts to rescue the victims.

The accident involved a Volkswagen car with registration number, Ondo BDR-223XA, painted in the taxi colour of Ondo State and a MAN Diesel truck, which apparently ran the taxi off the road.

Mr. Amosun directed his security team to rush three female victims of the accident who sustained head injuries to the General Hospital in Ondo town.

The victims were later transferred to a private hospital after they were rejected at the government hospital where workers have been strike.

Amosun at accident scene

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Haba Mallam

    Amosun is always compassionate, a truly good Muslim May Allah reward you.