Ibadan city master plan 75 per cent complete — Commissioner

Related News

The Ibadan City master plan is 75 per cent completed, Isaac Ishola, Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, has announced.

Mr. Ishola made the announcement on Thursday in Ibadan at the 2016 Annual Luncheon of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, NIS.

“The master plan is all-involving. It is a document that takes care of the city and all human components; what they want and where they want it.

“When we talk of master plan, we are talking of the types of infrastructure we need, where we need them and how much do we need,” he said.

The commissioner said the government had taken steps to ensure prompt issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to land owners, adding that the certificate would now be issued not more than 60 days.

“The government has relaxed many rules to fast track the process of acquiring the certificate,” he said.

He said that the state government had developed free trade zone on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and would require the services of surveyors.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of NIS Ola Shiyanbola, pledged the institution’s readiness to partner with government and traditional rulers to ensure that lands are protected from land speculators and grabbers.

“There is no gain saying that we have not effectively managed our environment nowadays as it used to be in the olden days.

“Deforestation, indiscriminate construction, mining, agriculture, urbanisation and industrialisation have led to erosion, flooding and improper waste management.

“This has caused loss of life and properties,” r. Shiyanbola said, and stressed the need for strict enforcement of environmental laws to prevent further calamities.

The chairman commended Governor Abiola Ajimobi for signing the Real Properties Protection Law 2016.

In his remarks, Samuel Adegbola, the Eleruwa of Eruwa, urged members of NIS to work closely with traditional rulers in the area of land management.

(NAN)