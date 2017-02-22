Akeredolu’s Inauguration: Police to deploy officials from Ondo’s neighbouring states

Related News

The police in Ondo State have concluded plans to draft more officials from the neighbouring states of Ekiti and Osun to strengthen security on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hilda Harison, said in Akure on Wednesday that the command was prepared to provide adequate security for the inauguration ceremony.

She noted that the officials to be deployed from other states would complement the efforts already in place by her command.

Meanwhile the command has paraded 15 persons suspected to be armed robbers, allegedly to have carried out robbery activities in parts of the state.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Akure on Wednesday, Mrs. Harrison said the suspects were arrested in Akure, Okipupa, Oka Akoko and Igbokoda towns.

Their names are Amabami Monday, Enetufo Ajinde, Ogunyemi Sola, Patrick Emmanuel, Adegbohun Dayo, Daisi Enetufo, Anifowose Alaba and Segun Matowobunmi.

Others include Soji Akintokun, Olowolayemo Obebe, Olajide Olatayo, Amonimo Johnson, Tunbosun Ibitoye and Damilare Oyepo and Abiola Omolafe.

The police commissioner said some of the suspects were arrested during the robbery operation while others were picked up following a tip off after the robbery operations.

She said guns, axes, live cartridges, charms and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

She added that the suspects had confessed to the crimes and would soon be charged to court.

”As we are saying everyday, security should not be left with the police alone, everybody should be involved,” she said.

“We want to appeal to our people in the state to always report any suspicious movement in their vicinity to the police.”