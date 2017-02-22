South-west governors agree on development template

Related News

Governors of states in Nigeria’s South-West have agreed to come together to fashion out policies and programmes to reposition the zone for accelerated development.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, disclosed on Wednesday at the South-West Governance Innovation Conference of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, Commission held in Abeokuta.

Mr. Amosun said the governors have agreed to work together irrespective of their political differences to develop the zone pointing out that ‘’no part can be greater than the whole’’.

“For the South Western region to get it right, we must as a matter of importance and urgency give priority to quality education, agriculture that would lead to massive industrialisation and infrastructure development as well as adequate security,” the host governor emphasised.

Mr. Amosun, who said all the governors have resolved to achieve meaningful development, advised that each state should explore its areas of comparative advantage to develop the region.

He stated that ‎his administration had taken steps to improve the standard of living in Ogun State.

“I have taken Ogun State out of the apron of Federal Government and made it self-sustaining without waiting for funds from the federal government before it can operate”, Mr. Amosun stated.