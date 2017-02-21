Woman in court for ‘stealing’ two-month-old baby

Related News

A woman on Tuesday was charged with stealing of a two-month-old at Badagry, Lagos.

Yetunde Awosanye, 35, was arraigned before an Ebutte Meta Magistrate Court for stealing the infant on February 2.

The prosecutor, Kehinde Omisakin, said the accused committed the crime in Rentothen House Topa in Badagry, Lagos.

Ms. Omisakin said the incident happened when the infant’s mother (whose name was not disclosed) was attending to customers in her shop, and the accused came to offer to help carry the baby.

After the infant was handed over to her, the accused disappeared.

While she was screaming and searching for her baby, a woman in a nearby shop said she saw Ms. Awosanye heading towards Mile 2 with the baby.

Ms. Omisakin said the victim immediately informed her husband and he ran to Badagry police station to report the matter.

She said the police followed the matter and caught the accused with the baby the next day, February 3.

In her defence, the accused said she was a close friend of the victim and that she meant no harm, a claim the victim denied saying she only sees her in the neighbourhood.

The prosecutor said the case contravened section 275(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The magistrate, O.A Salawu, adjourned the case to February 27.