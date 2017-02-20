Ogun drags 10 ‘fake doctors’ to court

Related News

The Ogun State Government has dragged about 10 “fake medical practitioners” to court for allegedly operating illegal medical facilities in the state.

The state Commissioner of Health, Babatunde Ipaye, disclosed this on Monday to PREMIUM TIMES in Abeokuta.

Mr. Ipaye said the suspects were arrested during a monitoring of medical facilities across the state after being identified to be using fake documents to operate clinics and hospitals.

“I can confirm to you that at least 10 fake medical doctors operating illegal medical facilities have been dragged to court, having been arrested for parading fake certificates and documents,” he said.

The commissioner added that the suspects had for some years been using fake university certificates to impersonate as medical doctors‎ and had set up medical facilities to deceive innocent patients.

Mr. Ipaye alleged that some of the fake doctors had caused the death of four pregnant women in Ifo Local Government Area.

“A particular hospital in Ifo ruptured four pregnancies”, the commissioner said.

He said the ministry would not relent in its fight against quacks and quackery in the state.

The state government has so far ‎ shut down 168 private health facilities following the failure of the owners to revalidate or register the facilities.