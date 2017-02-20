Rent-to-Own: Lagos govt delivers 100 housing units to beneficiaries

Related News

The Lagos State Government on Monday handed over keys of 100 housing units to successful beneficiaries in its “Rent-To-Own” Housing Scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the beneficiaries took possession of their units located at Epe, Ikorodu, Agbowa and Ojokoro at an event held at the state secretariat in Alausa, Lagos.

Gbolahan Lawal, the state Commissioner for Housing, who handed over the keys to the beneficiaries said that the state government considered housing as a basic necessity of man.

“Of the three basic necessities of man, housing is one of the most cardinal.

“This has necessitated the need for every responsible government to give utmost attention to housing.

“The need to create a new face of accommodation for Lagosians, especially the low and middle income earners has become imperative due to the ever increasingly population.”

According to him, every interested resident is qualified to apply without having to know anyone in government.

“Under this policy, all that prospective home owners need to do is to make a five per cent commitment fee, take possession and pay up the remaining balance towards ownership over a period of 10 years,” he said.

He stated that the handing over of apartments to successful allottees would take place on a monthly basis.

In his address, Dehinde Tunwase, General Manager, Lagos State Mortgage Board, said that 4, 355 housing units had been earmarked for the Rent-To-Own scheme.

He assured that the apartments were well located, urging Lagosians to take advantage of the scheme to become home owners.

“Our estates, which are located in serene and beautifully gated communities, are usually equipped with modern facilities like water treatment plants, healthcare centres, and adequate parking spaces among others,” he said.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state launched the scheme on December 8, 2016 as a way of bridging the huge housing deficit in the state.

(NAN)