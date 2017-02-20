Oyo govt. criminalises land grabbing; offenders face 15 years in jail

Related News

Forcible seizure of landed property across Oyo State has become a criminal offence that attracts a maximum of 15 years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 or both, the state government has said.

The Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, disclosed this while signing one of the provisions of the new Real Properties Protection Law, 2016, into law at the Executive Council Chambers, Ibadan, on Friday.

A statement released on Sunday by the governor’s media aide, Yomi Layinka, said the law is titled, “A law to protect the rights of property owners and prohibit forceful entry, illegal occupation, violent and fraudulent conducts, in relation to real properties in Oyo State and for purposes connected therewith.”

According to Mr. Layinka, the law also prescribes 10 years jail term or a fine of N500,000 upon conviction for illegal entry into any construction site “for the purpose of stopping, disturbing or otherwise” demand any fee or levy in respect of construction activities.

“Under the new law, any professional who in the conduct of his duties facilitates a contractual agreement between a land owning family and any other person knowing that such agreement will contravene the provisions of the new law is also liable to imprisonment for three years, a fine of N500,000 or both,” the statement said.

“Similarly, anyone that writes whatever is deemed to be a frivolous and unwarranted petition, containing false claims, under the anti-land grabbing law is liable to imprisonment for 10 years on conviction.”

Part of the law, the statement noted, reads, “Any person who, without lawful authority, uses or threatens violence for the purpose of grabbing any real property for himself or for any other person commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment of 15 years or a fine of N500,000 or both.

“Any person who encroaches on any real property commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for 5 years or a fine not exceeding N500,000.

“Any person who is on any property as an encroacher and having with him any firearm, dangerous or offensive weapons commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for five years.

“Any person who offers for sale any property knowing that he has no lawful title to the property or authority of the owner or sells a property knowing that that he has no lawful title to the property or that the property has been previously sold by him or his privies is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for 5 years.”

Mr. Ajimobi, however, added that the law was meant to protect the rights of property owners and to stop the nefarious activities of land merchants who willfully and violently seize people’s land.

“We want to use this opportunity to allay the fears of property owners and investors across Oyo State that it will no longer be business as usual. Where there is no law, there is no offence, but now we have a law in place,” the governor said.

“We will ensure the full implementation of this law. I, therefore, advise those bent on encroaching on other people’s property, most times using violence, threats or imaginary connection with the powers that be to have a rethink.”