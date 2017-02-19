UPDATE: No life lost in Lagos factory fire – LASEMA

Related News

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Sunday, said no life was lost in the fire incident that occurred at Rida Plastic industry, Lagos.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES had reported a fire outbreak at the premises of the plastic company, located on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Barack bus stop, Lagos.

Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service and other private and public agencies including the Ikeja military cantonment had put out the fire, which was curtailed from spreading to the cantonment and other factories around the area.

In an interview with our correspondent Sunday evening, Adesina Tiamiyu, the General Manager of LASEMA, said no casualty was recorded in the inferno.

“No casualty involved, but the inferno affected warehouse where raw materials for plastic making are stored,” the LASEMA boss told PREMIUM TIMES.

He, however, added that the cause of the fire is still yet to be ascertained.