Ogun seals 168 unregistered hospitals

The Ogun State Government has shut down 168 private health facilities following the refusal of the owners to revalidate or register the facilities.

The Commissioner of Health, Babatunde Ipaye, made this known on Friday while monitoring the level of compliance with the revalidation and registration of health facilities at Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

He said that with the closure of some facilities in the visited local government area, it had brought to 168 the number of facilities so far sealed up in the state.

Mr. Ipaye noted that the success recorded was due to efforts of the monitoring team, pointing out that Ado-Odo/Ota and Ogijo in Sagamu Local Government Area, had been identified as hot spots for quackery in the state.

While giving instances of the danger of quackery in the health sector, the Commissioner said the death of four pregnant women in Ifo Local Government Area and other unreported cases would have been avoided if the victims were handled by qualified medical personnel.

Mr. Ipaye further added that those caught during the exercise were currently being prosecuted by the relevant agencies.

‘’A particular hospital in Ifo, ruptured four pregnancies and I can tell you categorically that this revalidation and registration have no political colouration of any sort,” he said.

“Since the exercise began, five doctors have been arrested and they will be prosecuted for running illegal facilities and in possession of fake documents’’, the Commissioner said.

In another development, the state government will on Monday commission a new children emergency centre at the State Hospital, Ijaye.

A release signed by the Permanent Secretary in the State Hospitals Management Board, Adesanya Ayinde, stated that the project would further ensure access to quality and efficient healthcare delivery in the state.

The release indicated that Mr. Ipaye would perform the commissioning with the assistance of other invited dignitaries.

The statement explained that the new ward has modern laboratory, well-equipped pharmacy, call and consulting rooms.