Bode George praises Ambode’s performance as Lagos governor

A leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has lavished praises on the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, for the infrastructural projects he has undertaken in some parts of the state.

Mr. George, a former deputy national chairman of the PDP, spoke with journalists at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, during the first Annual Lecture of Swaaya Limited, publishers of Freedom Online newspaper.

He said he was in awe of Mr. Ambode for the infrastructural development the governor had undertaken in Epe Local Government Area of the state. He urged the governor to replicate same in the former’s local government of Lagos Island.

“I have never met this young man, but I must say that I am impressed with his performance so far, especially in the area of infrastructural developments,” Mr George said.

“I don’t know everywhere in Lagos because I hardly go round, but I must sincerely commend him on what he is doing in Epe Local Government. I am very proud of what he is doing there.

“I passed through Epe recently and I thought I was in a different state. I want to appeal to him that when he is done with Epe, he should head back to my local government, which is Lagos Island, so that when he leaves office, not only will Epe people remember him for his performance, but the entire Lagos will remember him and say: ‘Yes, there was one Governor that passed through here and his name is Akinwunmi Ambode.”

Mr. George, a fierce critic of Mr. Ambode’s last two predecessors, Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, said the incumbent has also done exceedingly well in the area of traffic management in the state.

“I also must commend him in the area of traffic management, especially in the area of traffic decongestion in the state,” he said.

He, however, quickly added that his party will outperform the governor if given a chance to govern the state.

“He is a Yoruba man and he is doing his best, but I know that we as opposition will do better when we get there,” he said.

Since the return of democratic rule in 1999, the PDP has tried but failed to get elected into government house in Alausa, Ikeja.

On Thursday, the opposition leader was, however, more concerned about advising the incumbent governor.

“My advice to him is that he should ensure that the standards of living of Lagosians are improved, especially in the areas of education and healthcare. I must commend him because it is not easy governing a state like Lagos. Lagos is like the New York of the United States,” he said.