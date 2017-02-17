Aregbesola laments burning of high court, says it’s assault on civilisation

Related News

The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has described the burning of a High Court in Ilesa by hoodlums as an assault on civilization.

The Governor visited the site for an on-the-spot assessment of the premises of the high court which was allegedly set ablaze by hoodlums on Monday morning.

Mr. Aregbesola inspected the court building in company of the state Chief Judge, Adebola Ojo.

“The fulcrum of human civilisation is based on two things: the maintenance of law and order and secondly the upholding of justice and truth,” he said.

“Where law and order cannot be guaranteed, when the instruments of justice cannot be guaranteed, what you have is chaos and anarchy. Our government will not allow this to happen.

“This attack is a major assault on the civilisation of the land because when you attack the major instrument of justice then you are also attacking the common man on the street.

“As a government we are very disappointed that this has happened.”

The governor vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the act were brought to book, and hinted that the state commissioner of police had been charged to apprehend those involved as quickly as possible.

Governor Aregbesola, who noted that the vandalised court calls for urgent rehabilitation, stated that the high court in Ilesa and others across the state will be given urgent attention in terms of rehabilitation and security.

The governor also used the visit to sympathise with one of the security men at the premises, Olanrewaju Owoeye, who was beaten up and wounded by the hoodlums during the attack.