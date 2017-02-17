Mimiko, Akeredolu embrace as Ondo governor attends last NEC meeting

Related News

The National Economic Council, NEC, on Thursday, held a valedictory session for outgoing Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

The NEC is composed of the Vice President as its Chairman, the 36 state governors, the Minister of the FCT, the Minister of Finance and the Governor Central Bank of Nigeria.

Thursday’s meeting was also attended by the incoming Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as an observer.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said it was Mr. Mimiko’s last attendance of the meeting as he would be ending his tenure as governor next week.

“Council members commended Dr. Mimiko’s contributions to the Council and commended him for facilitating a smooth transition in the state,” the statement said.

“In his response, the out-going Governor praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership of the nation, the Vice President as chairman of the Council for his ‘productive leadership and personal commitment,’ and the Council members for an enjoyable relationship and quality of debate.”

The statement further said Messrs. Mimiko and Akeredolu hugged each other to the delight of the Council, attracting a huge round of applause.

The governor had on Wednesday expressed satisfaction that his government succeeded in touching the lives of the Ondo people in the last eight years.

While speaking at the occasion of the launching of his biography, “Mimiko’s Odyssey,” he said he was leaving with the satisfaction that his administration met the aspirations of the people of the state.

Mr. Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who won the governorship election of September 26, 2016, will formally be sworn into office on February 24.