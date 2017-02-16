Why my father opposed my going into politics – Mimiko

Related News

The outgoing governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has shed light into why his father opposed his entrance into politics as captured in his biography, “Mimiko’s Odyssey.”

The book which captured the life and political sojourn of the medical practitioner cum politician was presented to the reading public on Wednesday, at the International Event Centre, Akure.

A perspective review of the book by Prof. M. Umar-Buratai, revealed that the father of Mr. Mimiko, Pa Mimiko, opposed his entrance into politics, preferring him to have stayed put in his medical profession.

The book, authored by Olu Obafemi, a professor at the University of Ilorin, highlighted Pa Mimiko’s disdain for politics, viewing politicians as thieves and rogues.

The father’s view was reflected in his comment when asked if the day Olusegun Mimiko was appointed Secretary to the Ondo State Government was his happiest. He replied: “My happiest day was the day Abbas (Mr. Mimiko’s younger sibling) went to Mecca.”

Speaking later at the book launch, the governor said his father actually loved politics and stirred their interest in politics.

He said the political violence of 1983 in the south west was the reason his father would not want any of his children to join politics at the time.

“If there was anyone who was infected by the political virus in our house, it was my father,” Mr. Mimiko said.

“He loved politics, he followed politics and the defining feature in our house is that he woke up every 5 a.m. and listened to the BBC, the VOA and render all the stories even when we were kids. So he loved politics.

“But after the 1983 mayhem, my father developed hatred for politicians; this is because we grew up with the background of violence in politics.

“If he were alive today, he would have been proud of what we have been able to achieve today.

“He taught us early in life the virtues of caring for others, he taught us that there are greater virtues in life than money.”

The book which was launched by the Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, along with his counterpart from Adamawa State, Mohammed Jibrila, and other dignitaries, pictured Mr. Mimiko as a dogged politician who forayed into politics to fulfil his desire he carried over from the medical profession, to effectively care for the people.

Mr. Obafemi said he was motivated to write the book having been enthralled by Mimiko’s dynamics of activism and his courage to foray into politics and controversies.

According to him, money was not one of his motivations, but the character of Mr. Mimiko whose determination to impact positively the lives of his people ensured good governance during his term of office as governor.

Other dignitaries who attended the occasion chaired by an emeritus professor, Oladapo Akinkugbe, include PDP chieftain Olabode George, representatives of the governors of Lagos and Delta states, Iyiola Omisore, former governors, legislators and party members.