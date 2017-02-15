Court dismisses fraud suit against Iwo monarch

Related News

A magistrate court in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday dismissed the case of fraud brought against the Oluwo of Iwo, AbdulRasheed Akanbi, by the Oluwo-Oke of Iwo-Oke, Kadiri Adeoye.

The legal battle almost pitched the Oluwo against the Osun State judiciary until Governor Rauf Aregbesola prevailed on the parties to seek peace.

The Chief Magistrate of Court 1, Falilat Sodamade, dismissed the case following the withdrawal of the suit by the plaintiff.

The counsel to the Oluwo-Oke, Soji Oyetayo, who was represented in the court by Yusuf Oyedele, said “we have filed the notice of discontinuance of this case in the application before the court.”

The counsel to the Oluwo, Olaide Yekin, said the letter of discontinuance of the matter became necessary to give room for peace.

He urged the court to give effect to the withdrawal of the application.

Mrs. Sodamade in her ruling granted the request of the Oluwo-Oke to discontinue the matter and thereafter dismissed the case.

Speaking with journalists in the court premises shortly after the case, Mr. Akanbi said the controversies which arose at the heat of the conflict was as a result of misinformation.

“I wouldn’t have disrespected the court. There was misinformation in the whole episode,” he said.

“I have great respect for the judiciary. I have been encouraging the judiciary. I renovated the courts in Iwo with my personal money.

” I provided basic amenities for the courts in Iwo so that they would be functioning effectively. So, I have respect for the court.”