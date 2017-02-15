Woman arrested for killing one-day-old baby

Related News

A 40-year-old woman, Foluke Owolewa, has allegedly killed her day-old baby because she claimed her husband has no financial capacity to take care of the child.

The police said the suspect committed the crime at 17 Ilupeju Street, Anishere Unity Estate, Ipamesan area of Sango-Ota town in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said Mrs. Owolewa was arrested following a report at the divisional police headquarters in Sango by an official of the community’s development association.

“The suspect delivered the baby this morning but before anybody knew what happened, she had killed the baby girl”, Mr. Oyeyemi said.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota Division, Akinsola Ogunwale, led detectives to the scene where the woman was arrested.

Mr. Oyeyemi added that the suspect told the detectives that she committed the crime because the baby would become a burden for the family as her husband has no financial capability to take care of a child.

According to the police spokesman, Mrs. Owolewa further claimed that their two other children were not being taken care of by their father.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that her two other children are not being taken care of by her husband”.

Mr. Oyeyemi said further investigation revealed that it was not the first time the woman attempted killing her child at birth. He said she allegedly once threw one of her daughters into a pit latrine on delivery but the baby girl was rescued alive.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the police boss also appealed to members of the public to always give useful information to the Police.