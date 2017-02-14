Ondo Commissioners, lawmakers, judges, others owed six months as Mimiko leaves office

Related News

With 10 days left to the end of the Olusegun Mimiko administration, issues of unpaid salaries and allowances have continued to arise within the government.

Workers across all agencies are being owed seven months’ salary arrears, including sundry allowances.

But the Ondo State has blamed the situation on the paucity of funds.

Members of the National Association of Government and General Medical and Dental Practitioners and Dental Association, Ondo State, had last week embarked on an indefinite strike, following five months unpaid salaries.

They had shunned all appeals to return to work, vowing to stay at home until something was done about their salaries.

The recent crisis within the House of Assembly has been linked to issues of hardship among lawmakers arising from lack of salaries and allowances for the lawmakers.

Members of the former seventh Assembly in Ondo State on Monday cried out to the state government to demand their furniture and severance allowances.

They alleged that Governor Olusegun Mimiko recently approved N3.6 billion to pay entitlements of other political appointees and failed to include them.

The former lawmakers led by Tunji Dairo (Ondo North), Kunle Olujuyigbe (Ondo Central) and Gbenga Edema (Ondo South), explained that the Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Mobilisation Commission(RAFMC) Act stipulated that public officers who have served two years and above are qualified to be paid immediately after leaving office.

They alleged that they were being punished because majority of them rejected the 2014 budget.

They urged well-meaning indigenes to intervene and urge Mr. Mimiko to pay them before he leaves office on February 23.

A worker with the Ondo State civil service, who gave his name as Olufemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the last salary paid to workers was that of July 2016, and that was collected in December, just before the Christmas.

He said the workers had learnt to wait patiently, hoping that the incoming government would better their lot.

Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade, said the “governor cannot manufacture money to pay the ex-lawmakers or other public servants who are owed several months of salaries.”

He said the political office holders who would be leaving office in a few days needed to receive their furniture and severance allowances, since they were being owed seven months salaries.

According to him, the ex -lawmakers were not in the situation that the present crop of political office holders are in, seeing they had not been paid salaries.

“The situation that is affecting civil servants, is affecting all across board, including the executive and the legislature,” he said.

“Even commissioners have not received their salaries, but people think that once you are in office you have your bank account loaded with money, that it not true.”

He said they receive their salaries from the revenues from the federation account.

“Even the NYSC members in my office came to complain that the last time they received their ‘allowee’ was in November last year,” Mr. Akinmade said.

“The money paid as furniture allowance to political office holders, is supposed to have been paid few months into their appointment into office, but now they are collecting it few days to the end of their tenure in office.”

Mr. Akinmade said the former legislators should wait for the incoming government to pay their allowances as the current government did not have the wherewithal to do so.

Incoming governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has as his campaign focus, the payment of salaries to workers.

He promised to use innovative ways to raise enough resources to solve the problem of workers’ welfare, raising hopes among workers that the days ahead may be brighter.