UI admits 3,589 students

The Senate of the University of Ibadan has approved the admission of 3,589 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Olatunji Oladejo, the Director of Communication of the institution, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan that the senate approved the admission list at its sitting on February 7.

According to him, the university will begin academic activities on February 18.

The figure is higher than the 2,507 students admitted for the 2015/2016 academic session.

Mr. Oladejo said that the Vice-Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, on Wednesday released a welcome note to the new and returning students of the institution on behalf of the Council and Senate.

He quoted the vice-chancellor as saying, “I, on behalf of the Council, Senate and members of the University Management, welcome you to the rather late commencement of the 2016/2017 academic session.

“The successful completion of the 2015/2016 session was largely due to your cooperation and determination to complete that session in spite of the crisis-induced vacation and other industrial actions in 2016.

“The 2016/2017 university calendar approved by the senate of the university is to ensure that students arrive Feb. 18, while lectures commences immediately on Monday, Feb. 20.

“The university and I count that you will once again adopt the sense of responsibility to resume for lectures on Feb. 20, having been on vacation since December 2016.

“The university is putting measures and structures in place to alleviate the challenges faced by students in 2016 to ensure that you have sufficient resources and ample time to concentrate on your studies.’’

Mr. Oladejo said the vice-chancellor also promised that the university would continue to operate an open and listening policy to guarantee the quality of students’ wellbeing and the concentration of their studies.

(NAN)