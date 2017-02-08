Nine killed in car crash along Lagos, Ibadan expressway

‎At least nine persons died in an auto crash on Tuesday at the Alapako axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun State Commander of Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps, TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, who confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES, attributed the accident to reckless driving.

He said the accident claimed nine lives – two females and seven males, while 11 others were seriously injured.

Mr. Ogunyemi said the crash involved an Iveco trailer with registration number NGU 160 XA and a Mazda bus with registration number GBR 367 XA.

He said the dead were taken to the morgue at State Hospital Ipara‎, while those injured were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, and a private clinic, Ifeoluwa Hospital Ogunmakin.

