Mother arrested for alleged involvement in torturing son to death

Related News

The police have arrested a woman in Ibafo town of Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State for her alleged involvement in the torture to death of her son for alleged theft.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the woman’s son, about 20 years of age and identified simply as Rilwan, was tortured to death by his stepfather and an accomplice, both of whom are on the run.

Rilwan allegedly stole N90,000.

Another source gave a slightly different account from that of the police.

According to the source who first reported it to our correspondent, the incident occurred at about 8: 45 p.m. on Sunday, January 29.

“The young man was killed and buried by a policeman and his uncle with the knowledge of the mother because of a false accusation of stealing N20,000, which was later found after the death of the young man.

“The young man, Rilwan, was locked in a room and tear-gassed by the police”, the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the stepfather and his alleged accomplice were still on the run but that the mother of the deceased had been arrested and transferred to the homicide section.