Protest in Ekiti after traditional ruler allegedly shoots resident dead

Related News

The police have arrested two persons in Ayede Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, following a violent protest which trailed the alleged killing of one person by a traditional ruler in the area.

The protest, which lasted for hours, was said to have been ignited when the victim identified as Seyi Oladipo was allegedly shot dead by the traditional ruler over a land dispute.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria that the land in dispute was at Orisunmibare, located between Ayede Ekiti and the neighbouring town of Itaji Ekiti.

The 40-year-old father of three was allegedly shot on the land by the traditional ruler who then fled, resulting in the protest by youth in the aggrieved community.

The swift deployment of police officers from the Oye Police Division prevented a breakdown of law and order.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“I have just confirmed that there was a protest in the town over the death of a person but everything is now under control

“Two people have been arrested while others are also being trailed by our men over the incident,” he said.

The state government had equally intervened in the crisis.

The Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, who visited the area, sued for peace among the feuding communities, saying government would do everything within its powers to return normalcy to the area.

(NAN)