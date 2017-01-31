National Judicial Council approves 3 judges for Ogun

Related News

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has approved the appointment of three additional High Court Judges to strengthen the administration of justice system in Ogun State.

The State Chief Judge, Olatokunbo Olopade, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abeokuta at the formal presentation of the judges to the Bar, Bench and the public.

Mrs. Olopade said the Administration of Justice Committee in the State was working assiduously to fast track the prosecution of inmates awaiting trial by creating an additional court in the Abeokuta Judicial Division.

“Certainly the courts are very busy and more hands are needed, particularly with regards to attending to the many criminal cases,” she said.

Mrs. Olopade, while unveiling the judges to the bar and bench, said the appointment of the judges followed the receipt of a consent letter dated November 10th, 2015 from the State Governor to commence the appointment that had been earlier approved in 2015 by the NJC.

The Chief Judge revealed that 47 eligible candidates expressed intent, after which six were shortlisted by the State Judicial Commission and out of which three were picked.

She cautioned the judges against corrupt practices, adding that the State judicial commission would not hesitate to mete out appropriate sanctions to erring officials of the temple of justice.

‎She however reminded the new judges that in the course of discharging their duties, they may likely be confronted with undue influences and sometimes threat to their families, urging them to remain firm in upholding their oath of office and allegiance towards dispensing justice to all without fear or favour.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olumide Ayeni, while at the event said apart from a series of legislative initiatives in the offing, the state government was embarking on construction of a Division of the Court of Appeal at the proposed Judicial Complex in Abeokuta.

With the new appointments, a total of 28 High Court Judges would be overseeing the determination of over 3,364 active cases in the dockets of judges in the State.