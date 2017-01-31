Ondo Assembly crisis: PDP blasts aggrieved house members, issues ultimatum

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State has expressed displeasure with the recent attempt by some members of the State House of Assembly to forcefully change the leadership of the house.

In a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Ayodele Fadaka, the party said it took exception to the “needless crisis” foisted on the house and the state by a few members.

“Their indecent assault on the paymaster of the House of Assembly can at best be equated with gangsterism and this is unbecoming of members of that respected organ of Government,” the statement said.

“The party also takes absolute exception to the ploy to misrepresent the government and party as being on a looting spree, the money that the paymaster went to bank to withdraw was to take care of certain expenditures by the Parliament and these honorable members are aware of that fact.

“Sequel to the foregoing, the Party hereby makes the following declarations;

(1) That it continues to recognize Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly. The Party also recognizes all other Principal Officers of the House of Assembly as the legitimately elected officers.

“(2) The Party also commiserates with the Paymaster who was needlessly assaulted, maligned and misrepresented in the media by these group, but urges him to take actions to address the infractions on both his fundamental human rights and official responsibilities.

“The Party therefore mandates these group of Assembly members to as a matter of urgency apologise to the Government and Party, for intentionally misrepresenting us as looters, and for assaulting and maligning the Paymaster in two national newspapers within the the next five days of face its wrath.”

It added that the PDP would not tolerate indiscipline and ordered the faction to begin to conduct itself with decorum forthwith.

The PDP-controlled assembly erupted in a factional crisis when 13 members allegedly suspended the speaker and her deputy as well as the majority leader on allegations of fraud.

While the PDP has 21 members in the house, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has five, but the faction loyal to the Speaker had accused the APC of masterminding the crisis.

The tenure of the PDP led-government will end on February 24, when Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, who won the November 26, 2016 governorship election, will be sworn in for a tenure of four years.