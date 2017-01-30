BREAKING: Police seal Ondo assembly after lawmakers clash

Related News

The police in Ondo State have sealed the House of Assembly complex following a clash between two factions of lawmakers bickering over the suspension of the leadership of the house.

Thirteen lawmakers loyal to the suspended Speaker, Jumoke Akindele, converged at the chambers of the house early on Monday for a meeting; but their meeting was disrupted by other members who had announced the suspension of the Speaker and her deputy on Friday.

The resulting brouhaha drew the attention of the police command which dispatched a detachment of mobile police officers to the complex.

When journalists arrived the scene, the complex’s entrance was sealed off by the police officers.

PREMIUM TIMES findings showed that both factions have 13 members each in their group, creating the difficulty of an impeachment which requires two thirds majority of the 26 member house.

The protesting members had accused Ms. Akindele and her deputy, Fatai Olotu, of fraudulently withdrawing N15 million from the assembly’s account without parliamentary approval.

They also appointed as replacements, Malachi Coker as acting speaker; Ayodele Arowole as acting deputy speaker and Olamide George as acting deputy majority leader.

Ms. Akindele has denied any wrongdoing, blaming the action on the All Progressives Congress, whose member, Rotimi Akeredolu, is to be sworn in as Ondo governor next month.

