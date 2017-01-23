Ajimobi signs Oyo violence against women bill into law

Related News

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday in Ibadan signed into law, the state’s Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, 2016, and Violence Against Women Bill, 2016.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the governor signed the two bills after the state executive council meeting.

Mr. Ajimobi told journalists after the assent that the laws would enhance justice administration.

“Our own government is a law-abiding one,” he said.

NAN reports that the bills were presented for assent by Musah Abdulwasi, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, and Seun Abimbola, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Law provides for speedy and efficient administration of criminal justice and other matters related to it.

The Violence Against Women Law prohibits violence against women in public and private lives as well as harmful traditional practices against women and other related matters.

The two bills were passed by the Assembly in October, 2016, and November, 2016, respectively.

(NAN)