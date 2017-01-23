LAUTECH receives N500 million to pay salaries – Vice Chancellor

Related News

The Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Suleiman Gbadegesin, on Monday said the institution had received N500 million from Osun and Oyo State governments to pay the salary arrears owed workers.

Mr. Gbadegesin disclosed this in Osogbo when he appeared before the State House of Assembly to defend the university’s N9.9 billion budget for 2017.

He said the institution received alert of N250 million each from the two owner states.

While thanking Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun and his Oyo State counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi, for their efforts in ensuring the re-opening of the university, Mr. Gbadegesin said the money would go a long way in offsetting the arrears of staff salary.

The LAUTECH staff have been on strike in the last eight months over the non-payment of salaries.

In his remarks, Kamil Oyedele, the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, said the assembly would continue to offer support to boost the growth and development of the university.

(NAN)