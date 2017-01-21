LAUTECH set to reopen as Oyo, Osun ‘pay N500 million’

Related News

The crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, may be over in a couple of days, as the Oyo State Government has confirmed the payment of N500 million into the coffers of the school, for payment of staff salaries.

The Oyo and Osun State governments paid N250 million each, it said.

Senior Assistant on Students and Youths to Governor Ajibola Ajimobi, Bolaji Afeez, said “We are hopeful of a next week resumption; we have reached out to ASUU leadership regarding their resolution of waiting for the report of the panel as we are hopeful that the new development will reopen LAUTECH by next week”.

Mr. Bolaji also restated the government’s commitment to LAUTECH, saying there were efforts to meet other conditions that will lead to LAUTECH reopening.

Reacting to this development, the ASUU chairman in the school, Olaniran Biodun, said “What we are asking is beyond salary, but how the varsity will be funded. But once the money has been paid then we can change our stance and reconsider for the sake of students, but that will also come with a letter on how we will fund the varsity”.

He added: “Personally, in my own view and not that of ASUU, with the money being paid, then the crisis will be over soon.

“What we clamoured for is commitment and if they have shown commitment then the varsity will be reopened soon, once the money is paid out”.

The Oyo state Government had earlier promised to pay two months’ salary arrears to LAUTECH lecturers to enable the reopening of the school.

The school was closed in June 2016 over disagreements on how to finance the varsity.