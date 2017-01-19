Woman dies in Lagos autocrash

Related News

A yet to be identified woman died, Thursday, in an early morning auto crash in Lagos, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered.

The accident occurred at about 2.03 a.m. at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said a fully loaded trailer conveying granite with registration number EKY 668 XL collided with a Black Camry car with registration number KUJ 412 AA(FCT).

The agency said the immediate cause of the accident was reckless driving and speeding. The Camry car owner lost control and crashed into the truck, LASEMA added.

According to the general manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, a woman that was billed to travel to the United States on Thursday lost her life while the driver of the Camry car sustained some injuries.

He was taken to the trauma centre by the LASAMBUS officials.

Mr. Tiamiyu added that LASEMA officials extricated the trapped victim from the car, and the car was thereafter handed over to officers of the Nigerian Police, Surulere Division.

Mr. Tiamiyu, however, expressed dismay at attack on the agency’s officials by youth at the scene of the accident during the recovery operation.

He warned that the Lagos State Government will no longer condone unnecessary attacks on its officials while performing their assigned duties.

The LASEMA boss also advised motorists in the state to drive within the approved speed limit and observe road traffic signs.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES at the Area ‘C’ Police station, Surulere, revealed that the damaged car and the truck were parked at the entrance of the station.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police has said it would carry out further investigation into the incident.