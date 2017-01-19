Related News

The Labour Party, LP, in Ogun State has dragged Governor Ibikunle Amosun to court for details of the contracts for all road projects awarded by his administration since 2011.

The party in the suit filed at the State High Court, Abeokuta, joined the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure as respondents.

The suit was instituted on behalf of the party by its state chairman, Arabambi Abayomi; secretary, Oginni Olaposi; and two members, Olufunmilayo Oginni and Sabur Aroyewun.

The applicants are seeking an order of mandamus directing the respondents to allow them access to the information on all road projects awarded by the state government under Mr. Amosun.

The party wants the information to include the names of contractors, costs of the contracts, and expected dates of completion.

The case comes for hearing on January 25 before Justice Mobolaji Ojo at High Court 4 in Abeokuta.