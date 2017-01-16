Man, 26, arrested for killing wife during scuffle

Related News

A 26-year-old man, Mathew Oguntade, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 20-year old wife.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said Mary Oguntade was killed during a scuffle with her husband on January 13 over a minor disagreement.

He said the incident occurred in their matrimonial home located behind African Church in Owode-Ijako town of the state.

The police spokesperson said during the scuffle which started at about 1.00 a.m. Mr. Oguntade allegedly strangulated his wife to death‎, threw her body outside through the window and fled their home.

He added that the chairman of the community’s Development Association, Iskilu Kareem, reported the case to the police. Mr. Kareem said he had received a telephone call from a member of the vigilante group in the area that the couple were into a serious scuffle.

But before he got to the house, the man had committed the act and ran away.

“The DPO Sango Ota, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, led detectives to the scene and removed the corpse to General Hospital, Ifo morgue before launching serious manhunt for the suspect. Their efforts paid off the following day when the suspect was apprehended and taken to custody,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

He said ‎the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta for further investigation.

The spokesman said the commissioner appealed to members of the public to always alert the police whenever their neighbours were engaged in physical conflict in order to avert the type of ugly incident