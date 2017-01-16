LASU non-academic workers down tools

Related News

The non-academic staff of Lagos State University, LASU, on Monday complied with the five-day warning strike by the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of the unions in the institution to press their demands.

‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the unions are the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.‎

Saheed Oseni, Chairman, SSANU-LASU Chapter, said that the three unions in the university totally complied with the strike in line with the directive of their national bodies.

Mr. Oseni said ‎all administrative activities in the institution had been grounded as its non-academic staff had downed tools following the directive by JAC.

He said that machineries, such as the strike monitoring team, were in place ‎to ensure that all staff fully complied with the action.

Mr. Oseni urged the government to do the needful and attend to the issues raised by the unions’ national leaders before the warning strike elapsed.

“But we will await further directive from our leaders on the next line of action if the government does otherwise, as ‎failure to do the needful, will be unacceptable to the unions,’’ he said.

‎

Albert Agosu, ‎NASU-LASU chairman, also confirmed that the union members in the institution had commenced strike as directed.

Mr. Agosu said NASU-LASU had earlier sent a letter to its management to inform them of the action and also summoned a congress to intimate its members also.

“Henceforth, for the five days declared, the strike will be total as directed,’’ he said.‎

‎

The JAC of the unions said in a statement that the warning strike became effective on January 16, due the inability of the Federal Government to implement the 2009 agreements with the unions.

‎

It said that a joint letter for the warning strike by Samson Ugwoke, SSANU President, Sani Suleiman, President of NAAT, and Chris Ani, NASU President, was sent to the Minister of Education.

It added that the letter was also copied to the Minister Labour and Employment, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, and President of Nigeria Labour Congress.

The statement quoted the committee as saying that “the university system is challenged by poor governance and administrative lapses which needs to be addressed holistically.

“Poor funding of our universities, shortfall in payment of staff salaries, increasing corruption in the university system should be addressed.”

It also listed among the problems that required attention of the government to include inadequate physical infrastructure and abandoned projects which, the unions said, had reduced the capacity and output of its members.

‎(NAN)