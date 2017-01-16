Court remands 2 herdsmen over alleged destruction of farm crops

Related News

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Momodu Rebo, 19, and Isiaka Idris, 22, in prison custody over alleged destruction of farm crops.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, told the Court that the accused, and others now at large, committed the offence on January 11 at Apoto farm settlement, Eporo, in Emure-Ekiti.

Mr. Osobu alleged that police took guns and others offensive weapons from the accused.

He said that the offence is contrary to Section 4 (1) of Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminant Grazing in Ekiti State Laws, 2016 and punishable under section 11 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law, 2015.

The prosecutor ‎said the accused, on the said date, unlawfully allowed their cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches, but belonging to Akinwale Bisi, Agbelegbe Dare and Paul Salami.

Mr. Osobu said the cattle thus damaged their crops, valued at eight hundred and fifty thousand naira (N850, 000).

He applied for a date of adjournment to file the case and send to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

The pleas of the accused were not taken, as their counsel, Ademola Okeya, sought for a short date of adjournment, pending the advice from the DPP office.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused persons in prison custody, till the outcome of the advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case to January 27 for further hearing.

