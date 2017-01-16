Court remands 2 herdsmen over alleged destruction of farm crops

Fulani Herdsmen Credit: Today.ng
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Momodu Rebo, 19, and Isiaka Idris, 22, in prison custody over alleged destruction of farm crops.

The police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, told the Court that the accused, and others now at large, committed the offence on January 11 at Apoto farm settlement, Eporo, in Emure-Ekiti.

Mr. Osobu alleged that police took guns and others offensive weapons from the accused.

He said that the offence is contrary to Section 4 (1) of Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminant Grazing in Ekiti State Laws, 2016 and punishable under section 11 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law, 2015.

The prosecutor ‎said the accused, on the said date, unlawfully allowed their cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches, but belonging to Akinwale Bisi, Agbelegbe Dare and Paul Salami.

Mr. Osobu said the cattle thus damaged their crops, valued at eight hundred and fifty thousand naira (N850, 000).

He applied for a date of adjournment to file the case and send to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

The pleas of the accused were not taken, as their counsel, Ademola Okeya, sought for a short date of adjournment, pending the advice from the DPP office.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo remanded the accused persons in prison custody, till the outcome of the advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case to January 27 for further hearing.

(NAN)

  • General Sam Bockerie

    May Almighty Allah continue to bless Governor fayose of Ekiti state. Whilst Imam Buhari continue to remain silent and giving tacit support to terrorist disguised as herdsmen just because they are his cousins, Governor Fayose has taken a commendable step that is hereby recommended to other Governors, most especially the dull governors of the SE whose citizens are used daily by herdsmen for target practice

  • Rominiyis

    This is how civilized society resolved conflicts. No need to fight and kill each other. I hope herdsmen and farmers can use this methods.herdsmens should buy phone with video camera to capture evidence instead of AK 47. Farmers too. No body wins with death and destruction. Many wild foreigners don’t understand how modern society operate. People who enter our region should be made aware of how we resolve conflicts.