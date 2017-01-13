Ogun monarch dies at 98

Related News

A traditional ruler in Ogun State, the Onibese of Ibesaland, Joel Bamgbose, is dead.

A palace source disclosed that the monarch, the 13th ruler of the town, died on Thursday at the age of 98.

Mr. Bamgbose was, until his death, one the traditional rulers who attended government functions.

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Yewande Onanuga, on Friday led a government delegation on a condolence visit to the palace in Ibese town, Yewa North Local Government Area.

‎Ms. Onanuga described the death of the monarch as a glorious exit saying he lived an exemplary and fulfilled life.

‎She said the government would continue to remember him for his numerous leadership roles towards achieving peaceful co-existence among the people of Ibese.

The Deputy Governor advised the people to unite and shun any rancour as they prepare to give the late monarch a befitting burial.

She said they should keep the government informed of the burial rites.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional council,‎ Asiwaju of Ibeseland, Hezekiah Idowu, thanked the government for identifying with the people at their trying moment, assuring government of continued peaceful co-existence of residents.