15-year-old secondary school student charged with raping 3-year-old girl

Related News

A 15-year-old secondary school student, who allegedly raped a three-year-old girl, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides with his parents at Adeyemi Makinde Street, Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos State, is facing a charge of defilement.

Prosecutor Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offence was committed on December19 at the residence of the accused.

Mr. Inuoha said the accused called the minor and lured her to the bathroom before raping her.

“It was the cry of the girl that attracted her brother, who caught the accused in the act,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2011.

The accused, however, pleaded innocent and was granted a N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who gave the ruling, also ordered the student to be remanded in the Boys’ Correctional Centre at Oregun, Lagos, until the bail conditions were met.

She adjourned the case to January 25 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

(NAN)