Court remands 3 men for attempted kidnap of monarch

An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Wednesday remanded three men in prison for alleged attempted kidnap of the Oba of Ikoya, Williams Akinsayo.

The accused, Dayo Agbeye, 29; Adedoyin Adeleke, 34; and Abiodun Ayeniberu, 32; of no fixed address were arraigned on a three-count charge of felony, attempted kidnap and attempted robbery.

The magistrate, Banji Ayeomoni, who ordered the remand, adjourned the case till January 26 for further hearing.

Prosecutor Zedekiah Orogbemi told the court that the accused and two others at large on October 17, 2016 around 5:00 p.m. at Ikoya via Okitipupa committed felony with attempted kidnap of the monarch.

Mr. Orogbemi said that the accused and others at large demanded N12 million from the monarch or risk being kidnapped.

He also said that the accused and others at large on October 26 around 2:00 p.m. in Ikoya attempted to rob Layelu Microfinance Bank.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 516, 406 and 403 Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

(NAN)

