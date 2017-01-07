Oyo plans to reopen LAUTECH January 15

Related News

The Oyo State Government plans to reopen the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, on January 15, an official said after a meeting with student leaders.

The university, jointly owned by the governments of Oyo and Osun states, has been shut since June 2016 after teaching and non-teaching staff went on strike to protest non-payment of salaries.

On Monday, officials of the Oyo State government held a meeting with officials of the National Association of Nigerian students.

The meeting resolved that N400million would be put into LAUTECH to cater for the outstanding allowances due to members of three staff unions, ASUU, NASU and SSANU.

Osun and Oyo State government will each pay N200 million.

“We have met today (Friday) and by 15th, the University will be opened,” the senior assistant to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on youth and student affairs, Bolaji Afeez, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The governor will meet with ASUU on Wednesday 11th of January where all issues will be sorted out explicitly.

“Before end of the coming week, you should expect a release from the LAUTECH management to that effect.”

Students of the university had planned a protest for January 9 to demand the reopening of the school. It is not clear is the students will still proceed with the protest.