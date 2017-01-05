Ogun governor’s aide resigns amid allegation of disloyalty

Related News

The special assistant to the Ogun State Governor on social media, Damilola Ogunpola, has resigned his appointment.

Mr. Ogunpola confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Although there have been rumours that he had a secret meeting with a political rival of his principal, he denied speculations that he had been forced out of his job.

“I resigned for personal reason”, he said, quickly adding that Governor Ibikunle Amosun remained his political leader.

“My next line of action is to go into my private business and later into politics”, he said on his future plans.

However, sources claimed Mr. Ogunpola was asked to resign over suspicion he held a nocturnal meeting with Solomon Adeola, who is believed to nurse the ambition of succeeding Mr. Amosun as governor in 2019.

Mr. Adeola, popularly called Yayi, is currently an All Progressives Congress senator from Lagos State but an indigene of Ogun State.

Mr. Ogunpola, popularly known as ‘Damoche’, reportedly told friends that he was on a private mission to a hotel and had no foreknowledge Mr. Adeola was lodging there.

A report by a government driver who saw both men at the hotel reportedly led to the disloyalty rumour.

Doyin Ogunbiyi, regarded as a political mother of Mr. Ogunpola, told a social media platform, Penpushing, that the governor did not ask his aide for explanation before forcing his resignation.

“I just spoke to my son, Damilola Damoche Ogunpola, 5 minutes ago‎. It is true‎ he was told to resign”, Mrs. Ogunbiyi said on the platform.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye, he confirmed the resignation but would not provide reasons for it.