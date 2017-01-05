Amosun appoints new Chief of Staff, Head of Service

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has appointed a new Chief of Staff and a new Head of Service.

A press statement made available to journalists late Thursday said Tolu Odebiyi was appointed Chief of Staff, while Abayomi Sobande was appointed Head of Service.

The release signed by Secretary to the State Government, Adeoluwa Taiwo, said appointment of the duo was with immediate effect.

Mr. Sobande’s appointment follows the retirement of the former Head of Service, Abraham Adeyemi, who bowed out of service on Wednesday.

The new Head of Service holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Sociology from the University of Ibadan in 1982.

Mr. Sobande joined the State Civil Service in 1985 as an Assistant Secretary (Recruitment & Training) after a stint as a Teacher between 1983 and 1985. He rose through the ranks and was appointed a Permanent Secretary in October, 2012.

The 56-year-old, who hails from Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State, was until his latest elevation the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs.

Similarly, Mr. Odebiyi (54), the new Chief of Staff, was a member of the State Judicial Service Commission and Transition Committee on Housing where he served amongst other notable members to develop a blue print for mass housing delivery in 2012 and 2003 respectively He has over 25 years international and domestic Real Estate experience.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Building Construction and Engineering Technology from the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Massachusetts.

Mr. Odebiyi was until his present appointment a Managing Partner at Travant Real Estate and Boutique Estate firm.

The new appointees, including the new Commissioner whose nomination was recently approved by the State House of Assembly, Adepeju Adebajo, will be sworn-in on January 9 by the State Governor at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan at 9 a.m.