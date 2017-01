Related News

There is a fire outbreak at a Sterling Bank branch in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known as at the time of this report, but sources at the bank said the fire emanated from one of the inner offices.

Several customers inside the bank rushed out through the emergency exit.

Fire service officials have since cordoned the area, as frantic efforts were ongoing to put off the fire, as passerby watch helplessly at the scene.

Details later…