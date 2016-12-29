Three killed in Ogun car crash

Related News

Three persons on Thursday died in an auto crash involving a truck and a bus at Area J3 along Ore-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps,FRSC, Clement Oladele, who confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES, said the accident occurred because the truck driver drove against traffic.

He said the Toyota truck with registration number‎ BBC 266 XF collided with an oncoming yellow colour Mazda with registration number AKD 899 XP.

Mr. Oladele said four males and three females were involved in the accident. Of that number, three of died, while the remaining sustained injuries.

The FRSC boss said the injured had been taken to Ro’ona Hospital at Ijebu-Ode, while the three corpses deposited in the mortuary.