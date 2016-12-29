Ogun Assembly passes N221 billion 2017 budget

Related News

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday approved the sum of N221.1 billion as the 2017 budget for the state.

The figure is about N38 million lower than the proposal sent over a month ago by Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The House approved a capital expenditure of N118.159 billion after slashing about N146 million from the proposal by Mr. Amosun.

The passage of the Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by Akanbi Bankole, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption.

The motion was seconded by Olayiwola Ojodu and supported by the whole House.

The Bill was thereafter read clause- by- clause by the Speaker, Suraju Adekunbi, before the house, while the motion for the third reading was moved by the Majority Leader, Adeyinka Mafe, and seconded by Mojeed Soyebo, after which the Clerk of the House, Lanre Bisiriyu, did the third reading.

The bill was passed with slight adjustments in some agencies which led to an increment of N107.5 million in the fund initially allocated for salaries which moved from N62.7 billion to N62.8 billion.

The capital expenditure was reduced by about N146 million, moving from N118.3 billion down to N118.1 billion; while the expected revenue was slashed from N114.343 billion to N114.3 billion, giving N38.5 million reduction.

The House also moved the State College of Health Technology, Ilese, from Health Sector to Education, and the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency from the security sector to transport.

Mr. Adekunbi, who later directed that a clean copy of the bill be sent to the governor for assent, commended the lawmakers and the entire members of staff for their support and steadfastness in ensuring the passage of the bill.

In a related development, the House has acknowledged receipt of executive bills proposing the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Technology and the establishment and incorporation, constitution and functions of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

Mr. Adekunbi, who read the governor’s letter dated December19 at the plenary, said the governor sought for the upgrade of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to University of Technology, while he also proposed another bill for the establishment of a State Polytechnic to be cited at Ipokia.