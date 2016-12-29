Fayose’s promotion of Ekiti workers “real” — NLC

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, Ekiti State, has described the reported promotion of over 15,000 workers by Governor Ayo Fayose as a “ruse”.

The party also faulted claims by the governor that state workers had received two months’ salaries.

The governor had on Tuesday announced the promotion of civil servants, whom he said were due for upgrade since 2012.

He said the promotion would be effected from March 2017.

Mr. Fayose also declared that the workers had received two months’ salaries ahead of Christmas.

But the APC, through its publicity secretary, Taiwo’s Olatumbosun, said no worker was promoted “as at the time of writing this press statement”.

Mr. Olatumbosun said his party discovered that the governor was “just trying to be

himself as an unconscionable liar” in his promotion and two months’ salary payment claims.

However, the Chairman of the Ekiti branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ade Adesanmi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the promotion was real.

He said the promotion was “notional” and “financial.” He said although the promotion would take effect from 2012 when the promotion was due, the workers would only begin to enjoy their status financially in March next year.

He also confirmed that the salaries of the months of July and August were paid in December, while other arrears were still outstanding.